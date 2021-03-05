The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Argus raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $149.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

