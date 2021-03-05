The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Insider Purchases £49,850 in Stock

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

LON VTC opened at GBX 1,005 ($13.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 983.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 836.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The Vitec Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 485.98 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.