The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,470 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,820.50 ($23.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -12.12. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,967.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,681.90.

In other news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

