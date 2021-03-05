The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The Wendy’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.67-0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.38 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

