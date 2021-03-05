Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $30.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBPH. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.