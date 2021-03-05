Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Trading Up 5.9%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 224,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 172,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $712.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,022.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 824,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thermon Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thermon Group by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,431 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Thermon Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 103,208 shares during the last quarter.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

