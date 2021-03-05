Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

