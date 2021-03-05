ThoreCoin Market Cap Reaches $825.19 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $825.19 million and approximately $52,999.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $9,519.26 or 0.19500000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00460752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00068587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00076661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00465380 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.