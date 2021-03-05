Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Earnings Results

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

NYSE TDW traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,408. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

