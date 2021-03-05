TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 12.2% Higher

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price rose 12.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 1,301,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,837,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

TMST has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $437.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.