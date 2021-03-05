Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Down 34.4% in February

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter.

TTP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $38.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

