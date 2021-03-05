Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 149.3% in February

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the January 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TOWTF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

