TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Down 5.3%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $46.10. Approximately 1,112,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 924,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,448 shares of company stock worth $6,129,875 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 380,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

