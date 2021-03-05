Traders Buy High Volume of Everi Put Options (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,062 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,337% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.