Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,431 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical daily volume of 799 call options.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

SFL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.