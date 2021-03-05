Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,890 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,950% compared to the typical volume of 141 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.