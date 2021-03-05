Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,848 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 3,139 call options.

Shares of JNPR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 49.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 110.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

