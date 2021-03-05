Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uniti Group Call Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 22,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 910% compared to the typical volume of 2,239 call options.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 323,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

