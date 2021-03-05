TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.50.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

