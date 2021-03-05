TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.72.

RNW stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.52. The company had a trading volume of 568,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

