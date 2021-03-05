TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.49. TransEnterix shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 959,111 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRXC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $582.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 281,164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.