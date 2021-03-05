TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of TransUnion worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in TransUnion by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 136,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 97,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.39. 239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,692. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $3,891,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

