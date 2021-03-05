TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 284.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,350 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,645,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TA traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 252,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,102. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

