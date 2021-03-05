Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $33.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.