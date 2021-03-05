Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.71. 2,061,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,962,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,862,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $9,284,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

