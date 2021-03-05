Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

TPCO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,974. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $621.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

