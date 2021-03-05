Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

TCN traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$12.24. The company had a trading volume of 907,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,402. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 33.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.43.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

