TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,441 shares of company stock worth $3,155,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

