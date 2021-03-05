TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 258.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

