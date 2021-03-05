TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

