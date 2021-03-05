TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

