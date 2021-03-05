TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $85.13 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30.

