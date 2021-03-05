Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.47 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.99.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.