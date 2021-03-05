TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $31.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $51.69 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $31,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $14,075,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 448,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.