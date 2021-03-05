Tripio Market Capitalization Hits $3.57 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $3.57 million and $910,424.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00751960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00042590 BTC.

TRIO is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

