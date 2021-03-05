TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 267,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,328. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $443.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

