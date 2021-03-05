TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf Buys 500 Shares

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,705.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 257,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,556.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $812.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,199,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TriState Capital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

