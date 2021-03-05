Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,476 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Triumph Group by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 698,972 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

