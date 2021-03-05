trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.22. 5,170,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,309,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

