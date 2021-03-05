Troy Winslow Sells 12,385 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15.

MRAM opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.