Truist Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $154.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $180.23 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.