Truist Securiti Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.