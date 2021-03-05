Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diodes in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist lifted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $84.76.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,412 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,911,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

