Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.38

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 6326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,774 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.