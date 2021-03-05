Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Update

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Truxton stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Truxton has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

