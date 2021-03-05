TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Raised to $110.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,742,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TTEC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TTEC by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

