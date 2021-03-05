Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.01

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.01 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 46.85 ($0.61). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 46.28 ($0.60), with a volume of 20,869,672 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 27.88 ($0.36).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market capitalization of £656.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

About Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

