Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Up to $36.95

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.95 ($0.48), but opened at GBX 38.80 ($0.51). Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.47), with a volume of 5,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.81. The company has a market cap of £45.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

About Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

