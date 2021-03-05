Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

