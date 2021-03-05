Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading 8.6% Higher

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.18 and last traded at $111.95. 394,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 269,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

